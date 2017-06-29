While Tubelight’s shows at multiplexes are getting cancelled, the single screens remain UNAFFECTED – read details

Salman Khan‘s Tubelight has been having a dismal run at the box office. Released in 4350 screens, the film has managed to rake in only Rs 105.86 crore in six days at the domestic box office. But if this disappointing start wasn’t enough, it has been compounded with several shows at multiplexes being cancelled (according to multiple trade reports). Yes, the movie has started to lose its screen space even before the first week ends. However the single screens have remained unaffected during this period.

As known industry tracker and owner of G7 cinemas (Gaiety, Galaxy and Maratha Mandir) – Manoj Desai revealed to us exclusively, “Tubelight has had poor collections. I have heard several shows have been cancelled at various multiplexes across India, but in my cinemas and many other single screens, there has been no effect. Yes, the collections have been poor, but the film is being showcased and we haven’t had to cancel any shows.” Though the single screen space is safe for now, Tubelight will be affected by the cancelled shows in multiplexes. The downward spiral will continue and only a fantastic second weekend can now save the film. (ALSO READ – Salman Khan’s Tubelight co-star Zhu Zhu DISAPPOINTED with the film’s failure – read exclusive report)

According to us, after looking at the current trends, Tubelight might just about rake in Rs 150-175 crore in its lifetime run. However, crossing the Rs 200 crore mark looks impossible. Trade expert, Akshaye Rathi (exhibitor and distributor), also feels the same as he mentions, “I feel the movie will collect somewhere in the range of Rs 150 crore plus in its lifetime run.” (ALSO READ – Relax Salman Khan fans, Tubelight is NOT a flop and we tell you why)

However, even though the Kabir Khan directorial has had a dismal run, the movie is still not a flop. In fact, the makers have in excess of Rs 150 crore in their kitty already. But we wonder if the movie will be able to survive at the box office post the second weekend. So, stay tuned to BollywoodLife as we get you all the latest box office updates about Tubelight right here…