While Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma are busy planning their Italian wedding, Zaheer Khan is chilling in Maldives with wifey Sagarika Ghatge

Cricket and Bollywood are two such professions making headlines currently. While India’s former pacer, Zaheer Khan, tied the knot with his actress girlfriend, Sagarika Ghatge, earlier this month, Virat Kohli seems to be following in his footsteps. After Yuvraj Singh, Zaheer Khan and Harbhajan Singh, Virat Kohli is the latest cricketer who’ll marry a Bollywood actress and plan a happily ever after. And while India’s current captain is busy planning his Italian wedding with Anushka, Zaheer Khan is chilling like a boss with Sagarika Ghatge on the exotic island of Maldives. Yes, the newly wed couple is enjoying their honeymoon in Maldives these days and soaking some much needed sun. Also Read: Zaheer Khan and Sagarika Ghatge make us believe they were a match made in heaven thanks to their first photoshoot as a couple

Chak De! India actress, Sagarika Ghatge took to her Instagram account to share some pictures from her lovely honeymoon with beau Zaheer Khan, making us envy them and their peaceful life. Zaheer and Sagarika are indeed living a King’s life by exploring the serenity of the island and enjoying its crystal clear water. Now, Sagarika and Zaheer aren’t any ordinary couple who plan on relaxing during their honeymoon. They are adventure fanatics and didn’t mind trying their hand at scuba diving session there. We must say, seeing their happy and beautiful pictures from the island have compelled us to keep it in our wish list. Also Read: Sagarika Ghatge and Zaheer Khan’s wedding mania continues; hit their final reception party looking damn regal together – view HQ pics

Finally here 😊 😌 @ayadamaldivesresort A post shared by Sagarika (@sagarikaghatge) on Dec 7, 2017 at 1:30am PST

❤️ A post shared by Sagarika (@sagarikaghatge) on Dec 7, 2017 at 6:27am PST

Happy mornings 😊🏖 ⛅️ 🌊 #bliss @ayadamaldivesresort A post shared by Sagarika (@sagarikaghatge) on Dec 7, 2017 at 8:53pm PST

Thrilled to have completed our first dive . See the happy faces 🌊 @zaheer_khan34 A post shared by Sagarika (@sagarikaghatge) on Dec 8, 2017 at 2:42am PST

From posing as a perfect couple on a magazine cover to their exotic honeymoon pictures, Zaheer and Sagarika are on a roll. Considering it’s an inter-religious marriage, ask Zaheer if they faced any issues in convincing each other’s families, he says, “Both our families are evolved enough to understand that it’s about marrying the right person over marrying into the same religion. It’s important to be a good human being.” Sagarika too seconded his thoughts saying, “My parents are also open-minded and their primary concern was that I marry the right person. I am sure they may have had their apprehensions, but after meeting him, it cleared a lot of things for them. He is perfect.”Adorable, right?