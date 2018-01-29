‘Who is Vikas Gupta?’ Shilpa Shinde refuses to acknowledge her Bigg Boss 11 co-contestant – watch video

Vikas Gupta and Shilpa Shinde are at it again. No, they aren’t fighting or arguing like they did in the initial weeks of Bigg Boss 11. The two are now cordial to each other and whenever they bump into each other, they pull each others’ leg. Something similar happened last night. So Vikas and Shilpa re-united for the birthday celebrations of their co-contestant, Sabyasachi Satapathy. Before dancing with each other, the two interacted with the journalists present at the venue. It so happened that both Vikas and Shilpa arrived at the venue at the same time. They met by hugging each other. Then despite Vikas being in front of her, she stared saying, “kaun Vikas Gupta? Vikas Gupta kidhar hai?” And Vikas being the sweet guy he is kept bringing his face in front of Shilpa. It’s a very sweet moment, we have to admit.

Check it out right here:

Few days back, something similar happened. Shilpa threw a lunch party for the journalists. She was giving interviews to various media outlets that day. Vikas happened to be in the same building. As soon as he came to know that Shilpa is there too, he decided to say a ‘hi’ and then too Shilpa started pulling Vikas’ leg as she said that Vikas is here to pay the bill for the lunch. Vikas then says that “jo bhi bill hoga bhej dijiyega, Hina ko, usne humse zyaada paise kamaaye hai (Whatever the bill is, send it to Hina as she has earned more money than both of us).” ALSO READ: After Bigg Boss 11, Shilpa Shinde, Vikas Gupta and other contestants reunite for Sabyasachi Satpathy’s birthday bash

Let us tell you that it is true. Although Hina Khan didn’t win Bigg Boss 11, but reportedly she got more money than Shilpa and Vikas. Anyway, Vikas and Shilpa have promised to each other that they will collaborate for a project. We hope that happens soon.