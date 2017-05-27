Who knew Sara Ali Khan and Nimrat Kaur were workout buddies?!

Nimrat Kaur took to her Instagram to share a picture that left us a bit surprised. Well, in the collage of two pics she was accompanied by Saif Ali Khan’s daughter Sara Ali Khan. Yep! Who knew these two were buddies?

From the looks of it, and from the hints by the hashtags, we can assume that the two ladies are workout buddies. But their friendship is not limited to the gym, as the second picture shows them all decked up – ready to bring the house down at Karan Johar’s birthday bash that was held last night. Friends who workout together, party together – stay together. Nimrat even called Sara her favourite Khan in the captions. We’d so love to know the timeline of this new friendship.

Keeping it classy by day and night. Photo and idea courtesy – my fav Khan ! 💁🏻👯💥#gameonpoint #beforeandafterashower #workhardtoplayharder #howweroll A post shared by Nimrat Kaur (@nimratofficial) on May 27, 2017 at 3:30am PDT

We know that Nimrat takes her fitness very carefully. Recently, when she walked the ramp at Lakme Fashion Week 2017, she flaunted her toned midriff. And dayum was that a pleasant surprise. Look at her abs here:

A bit before and a bit after that moment…✨ #lakmefashionweek @svacouture @lakmefashionwk A post shared by Nimrat Kaur (@nimratofficial) on Feb 3, 2017 at 6:23am PST

Sara, being an aspiring actress too must be conscious about keeping her body in shape.

Sara is the upcoming star of Bollywood. Reportedly, she is soon going to make her debut opposite Sushant Singh Rajput in Kedarnath, directed by Abhishek Kapoor. Well, B-Town is ready with open arms to welcome Saif Ali Khan’s daughter in the industry. On the other hand Nimrat enjoys a niche fan base. She currently stars in the Alt Balaji web series The Test Case, which has received good reviews. She also played a recurring character in the fourth season of the international series Homeland, and was a series regular on the second season of Wayward Pines.

