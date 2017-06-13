Who will romance Salman Khan in Remo D’Souza’s film? Here’s what the director has to say

It is out that Salman Khan is doing a film with Remo D’Souza. This is the first time, he is teaming up with the superstar. He has choreographed the actor in films like Jai Ho and Bajrangi Bhaijaan in recent times. At a press conference held for Dance Plus 3, the choreographer – director said, “I would like to confirm for once and for all that my film with Salman Khan is not ABCD 3. Yes, it is a dance film but the subject is very different.” There is a lot of speculation about who will be Remo’s leading lady in the film. However, he confessed that the leading lady is yet to be fixed. He told us, “A lot of names are circulating around but we have not zeroed down on anyone so far. Whatever I am hearing is from the media only.” However, he said that he found Alia Bhatt, Shraddha Kapoor, Disha Patani and Jacqueline Fernandez to be good dancers in the current crop of actors. Do you see any of them besides Salman? We guess only time will tell that…(Also Read: Tubelight director Kabir Khan is happy to see Salman Khan’s sister Arpita cry – find out why)

Remo also opened up about the idea that Salman Khan does not 'really dance' in his films or does his own steps. He said, "It is a myth and misconception about Salman Khan that he does not dance. Yes, the moves of his characters become very popular. He did the belt movement in Dabangg because that was his role of a Dabangg cop. Salman bhai has some steps that have become very popular and because he does them on TV/shows, it looks he does not know how to dance. He has danced really well. He has danced fabulously in Tubelight's Radio song as well as Selfie Le Le Re from Bajrangi Bhaijaan. It is because of his characters that the dance gets overshadowed. I hope my dance film will change that notion for once and for all. He will dance a lot in it."

Salman Khan is now working on Ali Abbas Zafar's Tiger Zinda Hai.