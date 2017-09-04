Whoa! Ajith’s Vivegam dethrones Prabhas’ Baahubali 2 at the Chennai Box office to become the bigger hit

On 24th August, the Vivegam storm across the world! Ajith’s much awaited actioner was one of the most anticipated films of 2017. While the film received mixed reviews unsurprisingly Ajith Kumar‘s Vivegam performed phenomenally in Chennai. On Day 1, it managed to dethrone Rajinikanth’s last film as it collected a whopping Rs 1.21 crore as opposed to Rs 1.21 crore ( Kabali). The film as of Day 7 went on to become the first Tamil move to have earned a record breaking Rs 7.15 crore at the Chennai BO. As per latest update the film can add another feather to his cap, here’s why – the movie as of now has earned Rs 8.50 crore, while Baahubali earned Rs 8.25 crore. Believe it or not! The actioner has managed to BEAT the biggest blockbuster of all time! Now that’s quite a record to hold! Also Read: Vivegam movie review: Ajith Kumar is the ultimate dynamo in this visually stylish action flick

At the worldwide Box office front, the film has grossed Rs 100 crore – The film has earned Rs 69.60 crore at the Indian BO and at the overseas BO the film has earned Rs 36.50 crore. But as per reports on Hindustan Times, the film is yet to break even. The film might be faring decently at the BO but the film is yet to beat Thala’s previous film Vedhalam’s BO collection.

Vivegam marks the third collaboration of Ajith-Siva. After playing local massy roles, Ajith has gone in for a stylish makeover for this actioner. The film was shot in picturesque locales that gave the the film an international appeal. The other highlight was Ajith’s six pack abs, the actor worked extensively on his physique. The results were for us to see! The mvoie also stars Kajal Aggarwal, Akshara Haasan and Vivek Oberoi. The music was composed by Anirudh Ravichander. Here’s what Bollywoodlife has to say about Vivegam: Ajith -Siva promised a high octane, racy actioner and Vivegam is just that. Movie’s international appeal, Ajith Kumar in top form, and groovy BGM are reasons enough to catch this actioner!