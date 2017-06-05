Whoa! Anil Kapoor and Harshvardhan Kapoor look HAUTE and HAPPENING as cover boys for a leading magazine-View Pic

Contrary to its contemporaries, the leading lifestyle and fashion magazine, GQ India has chosen quite an unconventional pair from tinsel town for its cover this month. And it’s none other than, Anil Kapoor and Harshvardhan Kapoor who are touted to be the coolest father-son duos in Bollywood. This co-incidentally is also their first cover shoot together and they sit down to discuss their brilliant equation in this month’s special feature. The duo has also been making heads turn and hearts break with their dapper style game and were spotted at the recently concluded GQ Best Dressed Awards 2017. With contrasting personalities, the duo is seen pushing the style envelope of twinning and donning some high-fashion brands, looking suave and with a matching beard game that’s perfectly on point.

The Suave Diaries – Anil Kapoor and Harshvardhan Kapoor

Twinning and doing blue on blue, the men are seen in similar Diesel shirts. While Anil Kapoor teams it with denims from French Connection, Harshvardha opts for denims from Naked and Famous and Tommy Hilfiger dark brown belt. While Anil Kapoor steps into a pair of dark brown and glossy shoes from Hackett London, Harshvardhan opts for a pair from Oliver Sweeney. Harshvardhan is also seen flaunting an Omega wristwatch. Groomed to perfection, the dapper duo has been styled by fashion stylist Tanya Vohra and photographed by ErrikosAndreou.

BL Style Verdict – Anil and Harshvardhan Kapoor

Giving us ample reasons to grab a copy, Anil Kapoor and Harshvardhan Kapoor explore the nuances of their relationship and slay it stylishly while doing so!

Sparking off rumours of collaboration for Abhinav Bindra’s biopic, Anil Kapoor is gearing for the release of Mubarakan while Harshvardhan is shooting for Bhavesh Joshi.