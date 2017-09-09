Whoa! AR Murugadoss wants to remake Suriya’s Ghajini and Vijay’s Thuppakki and Rajinikanth’s Moondru Mugam with Mahesh Babu In Telugu

If you thought Mahesh Babu was just the superstar of Tollywwood, then you need to take a look at the crowd at the SPYDER audio launch in Chennai. Fans thronged in thousands to catch a glimpse of the prince of Tollywood – Mahesh Babu. His massive fan following in Chennai makes you wonder why didn’t he debut in Kollywood earlier? Because he’s definitely one of the very few Telugu stars to have received a welcome of this kind in another city! Mahesh Babu will mark his entry into Tamil cinema with the highly ambitious, SPYDER that has been helmed by none other than AR murugadoss, the action master! SPYDER marks the first collaboration of the power packed duo – AR Murugadoss and Mahesh Babu. And today, the diretcor has confirmed it won’t be his last collaboration because he plans to remake Ghajini, Thuppakki and Moondru Mugam in Telugu with Mahesh Babu! The former are AR Murugadoss‘ biggest hits while the Moondru featured Rajinikanth in a triple role. To imagine this films being remade with Mahesh Babu! Also Read: SPYDER audio launch Live: Mahesh Babu’s Spyder trailer to release on September 15

The crowd also erupted into a loud cheer when Mahesh Babu gave a speech in Tamil, he’s one of the few Telugu stars who can speak Tamil fluently. In fact, he has dubbed for both languages for SPYDER. From the looks of his massive fan following in chennai, SPYDER is sure to be successful in both markets – Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu! SPYDER, as producers claim will be Thuppakki 2.0. It promises some edge of the seat thrills. The audio box of both versions – Telugu and Tamil is out. But the buzz around SPYDER doesn’t end with the launch because the trailer will be out on September 15! The film also stars Rakul Preet Singh and SJ Suryah .

The film is all set to release on September 27th. Jr NTR’s Jai Lava Kusa plans to hit theatres on September 21st. Clearly, the two stars are heading for a serious clash this Dussehra. May the best man win!