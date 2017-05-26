WHOA! Bella Hadid just raised all fashion bars with a naked dress at Cannes!

AND BELLA HADID IS BACK! From scorching the ramp as Victoria’s Secret supermodel to partying with her sister Gigi Hadid, Bella is back at the Cannes Film Festival for the second time and doing what she does the best – slaying them all! A Mecca of fashion, beauty and world class cinema – Cannes Film Festival has witnessed some great sartorial moments this year along with some jaw-dropping red carpet moments too. Jumping aboard the eye-popping designer ensemble bandwagon, Bella Hadid belted out a stunning crystal embellished high-slit gown on the red carpet last afternoon. This appearance follows the diva’s summery rejuvenation pictures in a white bikini, unwinding with her pals on a plush yacht in the French Riviera.

The 20-year old star rose to fame and garnered accolades for her work representing high-fashion brands like Marc Jacobs, Topshop, Calvin Klein and Givenchy. She also clinched the GQ’s Model of the Year title in 2016. If raising the temperatures wearing a white two-piece wasn’t enough, here’s how Bella Hadid decided to nail the sultry vibe.

What Bella Hadid Wore

Wearing a customized sheer Ralph & Russo one-shouldered gown with a sky-high slit with high-waisted nude briefs underneath, Bella strode in with confidence for the amfAR Gala at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc. Allowing her ensemble to do the talking, Bella steered clear of any jewelry. And flaunting those well-toned calves, she rounded up the look with a pair of lace-up silver sandals and a sleek updo.

SEXY, SULTRY and SENSATIONAL! Bella Hadid raised the fashion bar to an all new high with this ensemble. A risqué move albeit with a seriously aesthetic appeal.

And this isn’t the first time that the diva has made a head-turning red carpet appearance. Earlier this week, she celebrated the debut of her new Bulgari perfume, Goldea Roman Night in Rome. Sharing her excitement on Instagram, the diva posted a video along with a caption, “This was a dream I never thought would have come true. A movie. Thank you to my whole @bulgariofficial family for your love and generosity for making this the most beautiful Roman night of all! Pinch me!”