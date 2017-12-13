Whoa! Bigg Boss BEATS The Kapil Sharma Show to become the top trending TV show globally on Google in 2017

Bigg Boss 11 and Bigg Boss Tamil are just creating and breaking records this year. Bigg Boss 11 and the regional version of the reality show are the sixth most trending topics on Google Trends in 2017. Another TV show also made it to the list. The Kapil Sharma Show is at the ninth place in the list. Depsite Kapil’s controversies, the mid-air fight with Sunil Grover and the show going off-air, Bigg Boss managed to beat Kapil to become the top trends this year. Bigg Boss and TKSS are the only Indian TV shows in the list to have trended globally throughout the year. Bigg Boss 11 was also the top most searched TV show as per the Yahoo search this year but in India.

Bigg Boss 11 is definitely bigger than any of previous seasons. Looks like the channel finally managed to crack the code of roping in the right contestants to make the show a success. BB11 and TKKS are in league with Stranger Things, 13 Reasons Why, Big Brother Brasil, Game Of Thrones, Iron Fist, Riverdale, American Gods and Mindhunter. Well, we sure feel proud to see Indian reality and non-fiction shows trend on Google along with all the fictional shows. Bigg Boss Tamil was also one of the most popular searches on the internet this year. The first season itself was such a big success down south. (ALSO READ: Whoa! Shin Chan BEATS Kumkum Bhagya to become the most searched TV show on Yahoo this year)

Baahubali: The Conclusion also created another record for itself for being the only Indian movies to have trended the most on Google this year. It even beat Chris Hemsworth and Tom Hiddleston’s Thor: Ragnarok. But coming back to TV shows, TKSS and BB11 have been in the news a lot this year. After being embroiled in controversies about his mid-air fight with Sunil, Kapil was in the news for keeping celebrities wait and cancelling shoots at the last moment. He was also in the news for his engagement with Ginni Chatrath and his decision to get himself treated for anxiety and blood pressure after his show was taken off-air.

Thanks to all the contestants and celebrities who are glued to Bigg Boss 11, the show has become a top trend quite quickly. Priyank Sharma, Bandgi Kalra and Oviya are some of the most searched people on Google this year. What are your thoughts on this? Tell us in the comments below and stay tuned with us for more.