Whoa! Farah Khan reveals that Parineeti Chopra gave Karan Johar a lap dance on Lip Sing Battle

Farah Khan promises a lot of madness with her upcoming reality show, Lip Sing Battle. Farah told the media at a press conference that her star friends go crazy and some didn’t even have to rehearse for the show. She promised to bring out the madness in the celebs. The filmmaker also revealed that Parineeti Chopra actually gave Karan Johar a lap dance in one of the episodes. Now that’s pretty crazy, don’t you think? we can’t help to see Karan’s reaction when Parineeti is being all hot around him. Farah exclaimed that KJo was one of those guests on the show who didn’t have to rehearse at all and all the energy was quite natural.

The makers have shot five episodes till now and they’re damn excited about it. Ali Asgar will be co-hosting the show with Farah and we’ll see him in a younger cross-dressing avatar. There was a lot of confusion around the concept of the show and a lot of people thought that it’s a dance reality show. Farah explained, “This is not dance show, it is a lip sync show. In abroad it is done by Jimmy Fallon. People will lip sync others’ songs.” (ALSO READ: Lip Sing Battle: 10 interesting things Farah Khan revealed at the launch of the show)

Talking about Karan’s performance, she said, “Karan Johar was absolutely fantastic. He did not rehearse at all. We have two rounds. He has done Channa Mereya and Rock and Roll.” Now that’s an episode we’d definitely not want to miss. We know that Shah Rukh Khan dropped in on the set of the show to surprise his bestie and we’re sure we’ll see him singing one of his popular numbers. We’re also going to see a lot of TV stars on the show like Nakuul Mehta and Surbhi Chandna.

Coming back to Parineeti’s lap dance, we wish Farah gave us more details on it at the press conference. It is going to be a visual treat to watch her swoon. What are your thoughts on this? Tell us in the comments below and stay tuned with us for more.