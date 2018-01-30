Whoa! Prabhas’ Baahubali to be a part of a case study at IIM Ahmedabad

There was an earlier report that stated that SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali would be made into a case study by The Indian Institute of Indian Management. It would be part of one of the elective courses. Considering the epic blockbuster the magnum opus has proved to be, this news was no surprise. As per the latest update, it is now official that the esteemed Institute is working on a case study that will authored by IIMA alumnus and visiting faculty Bharathan Kandaswamy. It will be part of a course on Movie business and will be studied by second year students. Also Read: Bahubali 2 movie review: Prabhas and Anushka Shetty’s romance and stunning visual effects will leave you bedazzled

“Baahubali is a path-breaking Indian movie that combines art, business, and technology in a brilliant way. Most of the time, films are creative and artistic but are not able to do good business. Sometimes the technology is not used effectively enough. At times the story is great but is not executed well. And then, sometimes, we have mediocre stories that get a decent opening due to good marketing, but the movie does not sustain due to the weak story,” he added. “In the case of Baahubali, the three elements of art, technology and business have come together and that is the reason why the movie and its sequel have been successful.” stated Kandaswamy. The case study would lay emphasis on both films – Baahubali: The Beginning and the Conclusion. The case study would try to decode the success behind these two films. Also Read: Prabhas: The first and the only crossover star of India after the blockbuster success of Baahubali

Baahubali: The Conclusion was one of the biggest hits of 2017. The sequel alone crossed the Rs 1500 crore mark. Both filsm combined earned Rs 2000 crore. The movies have been lauded by fans and critics alike for its exemplary VFX, compelling story, powerful characters, SS Rajamouli’s style of filmmaking. The film was directed by SS Rajamouli and starred Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, Tamannaah Bhatia, Ramya Krishna and Sathyaraj in significant roles.