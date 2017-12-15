Whoa! Priyanka Chopra crosses 20 million on Instagram!

Priyanka Chopra, now a world icon is unstopped on all fronts. While she conquers the West as Alex Parrish and other unforgettable characters in movies, the actress makes sure to leave her mark on virtual spaces as well! Instagram for Instance is one social media platform Priyanka takes over like a boss. From on sets pictures to stunning photoshoots to quirky quotes to family videos with niece and most importantly her moments with Diana – The actress instagram page is fun, entertaining and colourful! There are days when she gets philosophical and then there are days she turns her goofy mode on. In a way, Instagram reflects Priyanka Chopra’s moods. For all the fans out there, Instagram is the place to be where they will know the best! At least she makes sure. That’s why it comes as no surprise the actress has crossed the 20 million mark on Instagram! Yes, she has 20 million followers on Instagram. It’s incredible yet not surprising.

She has taken to Instagram to thank Instagram for acknowledging the milestone – Thank you @instagram for acknowledging this milestone and the constant love… And to you..my #20millionfamily..much love and gratitude. Each of posts at least garner 3 lakh likes if not more. Her recent video with her niece clocked in 2.8 million views! But, Priyanka Chopra has still failed to beat Deepika Padukone. However, the different between the two is hardly anything. While Deepika stands at 20.7, Priyanka Chopra stands at 20.5. Now we have to see if Priyanka will catch up or will Deepika continue to surge ahead.

The actress as per reports has finished work on the sets of Quantico. She will be heading to Mumbai for a five day break with Family. She will also be bringing in New years with them.