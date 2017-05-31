Whoa! Priyanka Chopra takes Berlin by a stylish storm with 4 sassy looks for Baywatch

After #KillingIt Hollywood style with Quantico and Baywatch, and living the quintessential glamorous American dream, Priyanka Chopra earned the coveted tag of being a global icon. Mastering the art of sartorial and stylish dressing in tandem with her stylist Cristina Ehrlich, Priyanka Chopra rarely misses the fashion mark and ups the glamour quotient every time she steps out. Bustling with an infectious energy and making her presence felt in Berlin, Germany, Priyanka promoted her Hollywood flick Baywatch with her co-stars Zac Effron and Dwayne The Rock Johnson. Essaying the role of the antagonist, Victoria Leeds, Baywatch is a typical American action-comedy-drama that chronicles the shenanigans of two mismatched lifeguards who must put aside their differences to stop a criminal plot masterminded by the antagonist, Victoria Leeds. Promoting the flick, Priyanka Chopra debuted her high-end fashion from New York in Berlin and strode with a striking confidence, couture, and a devastating smile all bundled together.

Doling out four absolutely stunning looks, jog down the style lane of Priyanka Chopra’s #StyleDiaries from Berlin with us right now!

Chic Airport Diaries

Sashaying in style at the airport, Priyanka Chopra’s bright travel ensemble has caught our fancy. Going back to basics with black, wearing a tank top and skinnies, Priyanka threw in a casual long fuchsia pink jacket replete with black floral satin lace detailing on the hem. Sporting a delicate necklace with round shades and black block heels, Priyanka topped off the look with sleek, center-parted hair left down open and bright pink lips.

BL Style Verdict

We love how Priyanka has played with the basic look with the bright fuchsia longline jacket and keeping the minimal vibe going with a subtle makeup.

Style Rating

Rating: 3.5 out of 5



Reviewed by Nirupama Chaudhary



* Poor ** Average *** Good **** Very good ***** Excellent

Meeting the Prime Minister

Sending everyone in a state of frenzy, Priyanka tweeted this picture with PM Modi who co-incidentally was in Berlin. Wearing a floral printed and lacy mini dress with dramatic bell sleeves from the Australian designer Zimmerman, Priyanka topped off the look with white strappy sandals,center-parted hair left down open, brown matte lips and winged eyes.

BL Style Verdict

Working a basic floral look to the hilt, Priyanka looks simple and chic.

Style Rating

Rating: 3.5 out of 5



Red Carpet Diaries

Priyanka walked the red carpet in a lacy white Marc Jacobs mini dress that boasted a thigh-grazing hemline along with strappy sandals. Keeping up with her much-loved minimal vibe, Priyanka flaunted a minimal makeup of delicately lined eyes, pale white eyelids, nude matte lips and her sleek hair left down open with a center parting.

BL Style Verdict

Keeping her tryst with white, Priyanka Chopra allowed her dress to take center stage, looking fiercely feminine with the lace and frilly hemline.

Style Rating

Rating: 3.5 out of 5



The Sassy Diaries

Wearing a checkered pantsuit from the New York-based label, Public School from their Fall 2017 RTW collection, Priyanka played the look well black heels, a side-parted updo with bright berry toned lips and bold eyebrows.

BL Style Verdict

Exuding power and sass, we love how Priyanka’s suit featuring cold shoulder cuts and a laidback fit have been worked to the hilt with a stunning makeup and a crisp hairdo.

Style Rating

Rating: 3.5 out of 5



Riding high and making us prouder than ever with her achievements, the former Miss World is raring to go with her big Hollywood debut, Baywatch along with striking off one stylish coupe after another. Priyanka’s younger brother Siddharth and mother Madhu Chopra also attended the Baywatch promotional event that was followed by a special screening.