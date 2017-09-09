Whoa! Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, SS Rajamouli and Shankar expected to attend Mahesh Babu’s SPYDER audio launch

SPYDER starring Mahesh Babu, directed by AR Murugadoss is all set to release this on September 27th. Dssehra has never looked so grand! SPYDER is special for two reasons – It marks the first collaboration of Mahesh Babu and AR Murugadoss and the film marks the Telugu star’s entry in Tamil cinema! Yes, one of Tollywood’s biggest stars is set to make his debut in Kollywood. Fans are super excited! A grand audio event has been organised to mark Mahesh Babu’s debut in Tamil cinema today! The entire cast and crew – AR Murugadoss, SJ Suryah, Rakul Preet Singh, music composer Harrish Jayaraj are expected to be present for the event. As per the latest update, the event is only going to get bigger as SS Rajamouli, Shankar, Rajiniaknth, Kamal Haasan are expected to attend the event! What a debut for Mahesh Babu. The stage has been set for the audio event. It will be begin at 6pm this evening. This grand audio function will be followed by a grand pre-release event on September 15. Also Read: SPYDER new teaser: Mahesh Babu’s action avatar in this racy, edgy teaser is KICKASS!

SPYDER is touted to be a hi-tech, high octane actioner. We caught a glimpse of the hi-tech stuff in the teaser that highlighted his SPY-der like camera. The actor will be playing an intelligence officer. SPYDER is going to be several notches as far as action sequences and scenes are concerned. Producers have gone on to declare that SPYDER will be thuppakki 2.Mah0. Get ready for Edge of the seat thrills! Mahesh Babu will be at his stylish best, visually it will be quite an expeirence as the team has shot the film in various locations. The film will release in Telugu and Tmail and Mahesh Babu has dubbed for them both!

The movie is set to release on September 27th, what would have been a solo release is now interuppted by Jr NTR’s Jai Lava Kusa release on September 21st. Young Tiger and the prince of Tollywood will be battling out at the BO this Dussehra!

Stay tuned for updates on the SPYDER audio launch. Get ready for surprising revelations.