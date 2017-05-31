Whoa! Sanaya Irani walks out of Kavya Ki Prarthna

Sanaya Irani, who was supposed to make her comeback on television with Kavya Ki Prarthna, that was to be aired on Sony TV, has walked out of the show, according to reports in India-Forums. Sanaya confirmed the news to the portal and said, “Yes, I am not doing the show anymore. There have been multiple delays and I don’t know about the fate of the show. So, I have decided to move on.” The actress was to make her comeback on television opposite Namik Paul but looks like that won’t happen anymore. The shoot for the show was supposed to start in February 2017 but it kept getting delayed for a lot of reasons.

Apparently the channel did not like the bits that were shot with the child artists, which made them change the production house later. There was a lot of speculation about the show any way as to whether or not it will take off. Sources told the portal that Sanaya was almost going to refuse Nach Baliye 8 but the makers assured her that her bit in the show will only start a month after the show goes on air and that it will start with the children first. Considering all the delay and speculations about the show, we are not quite surprised that Sanaya stepped back. (ALSO READ: Aww! Barun Sobti confesses that he will miss Sanaya Irani in Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon 3)

The actress is currently killing it on Nach Baliye with Mohit Sehgal. The two are delivering back-to-back brilliant performances and even managed to make the judges dance to their tunes. A lot of fans are rooting for Monaya to win the show. Well, we hope the best ones win! Sanaya was also in the news recently after her fans called out Gul Khan. The producer is coming back with Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon 3 with Barun Sobti and Shivani Tomar. Though fans love Barun and Sanaya’s chemistry more and are very sceptical of the new pairing.

What are your thoughts on Sanaya walking out of Kavya Ki Prarthna? Tell us in the comments below and stay hooked with us for more.