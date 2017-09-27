Whoa! Vijay’s Mersal teaser clocks in 20 million views on YouTube

The teaser of Tamil superstar Vijay’s upcoming film “Mersal”, which is gearing for release this Diwali, has clocked over 20 million views in just five days to become the fastest Indian film to achieve this rare feat.

With over 20 million views, 8 lakh likes, the teaser is trending at second position on Youtube. Directed by Atlee, “Mersal” stars Vijay in the roles of a village head, a doctor and a magician. The film marks the second time collaboration of Atlee and Vijay after last year’s Tamil blockbuster “Theri”. Kajal Aggarwal, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Nithya Menen play the leading ladies. S.J. Suryah will be seen the antagonist in the film, which has music by A.R. Rahman.

It is believed that Vijay’s portion as a magician will be astonishing.

Popular magician Gogo Requiem, who had trained Vijay with some magic tricks, had said in a Twitter interaction last month.

In response to a fan’s question on how the magic segment has come out in the film, Gogo tweeted: “Can’t tell too much. Believe me; the magic portion will astonish you.”

The film, made on a lavish budget of over Rs 120 crore, has been produced by Sri Thenandal Studios.