Whoa! You won’t believe who might be performing at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s royal wedding

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s royal wedding is what this summer is all about. Do sit down and keep away whatever you are holding aside before you read this news. The Spice Girls might just be performing at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s royal wedding on 19th May 2018. Mel B got fans and the anchors of Girl Chat Live, The Real Daytime shrieking excited when she dropped a hint that the Spice Girls have been invited to the royal wedding. All three anchors of the show lost their control and one of them even shrieked when Mel said that she might be attending the wedding.

Oh, what a dashing wedding it will be if the Spice Girls perform at the reception! We can’t contain our excitement on seeing the Spice Girls back together, especially at the royal wedding. Fans were already super excited when the girls announced their tour at around the same time as the wedding. We must say, Prince Harry and Meghan, have an impeccable taste in everything. We’ve got another reason to be excited about the upcoming royal wedding. This news almost made us go back to the 90s and listen to the Spice Girls on a loop. (ALSO READ: Here’s all you need to know about Prince Harry-Meghan Markle’s royal wedding on May 19)

Check out Mel’s confession right here.

Today in #GirlChatLive, Mel B shares if she is going to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s wedding, and if the SPICE GIRLS ARE PERFORMING!! pic.twitter.com/Wx5geXuR7G — The Real (@TheRealDaytime) February 27, 2018

Mel is not too great at keeping secrets clearly but we’re super happy that she isn’t. We are reacting the same way that the anchors did on the show. Now you know why we asked you to keep precious things away from your hands before reading this. We’re sure all you 90s kids jumped and screamed on watching this. This is such great news! The couple will marry at St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle, at midday and at 1 pm, they will travel through Windsor, Berkshire, in a carriage, the BBC reported. The portal also reported that the couple will then return to a reception for guests from the congregation at St. George’s Hall.