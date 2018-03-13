Why is Aamir Khan calling his huge popularity in China an “accident” ? Find out here

Success should be Aamir Khan’s middle name and mind you, this reputation is not just out of luck. The perfectionist that he is, Aamir has earned everything by himself with sheer determination and hard work. Like how some say, he’s the ultimate marketing genius! So when he decided to explore the China market with PK in 2009, we were certain that he would yet again emerge successful with this move and likewise he’s already touching newer heights, with every passing day. Dangal has managed to collect about Rs 1200 crore at the worldwide box office while his last release Secret Superstar too is almost inching close to Rs 900 crore. But despite achieving this humongous milestone in the neighborhood, Aamir feels his popularity in China is “accidental”. Also read: 9 times Aamir Khan proved he is a marketing genius

Explains the actor, “My popularity in China happened by accident. Not many people know that it all started with 3 Idiots (2009), which reached Chinese homes through piracy. I guess they really related with the subject of the education system. Then they followed my work, including PK, and even the TV show Satyamev Jayate. When Dangal released in China, they already knew me and my work. Also, the reason why the films did such business in China is the sheer number of screens. In India, we have around 5,000 theaters, while in China there are 45,000. Even though there isn’t as much difference in the population of the two countries (approx 1.35 billion in India and 1.4 billion in China). I play a cameo in Secret Superstar, even then the film was released by the exhibitors in 11,000 theaters in China. Just imagine the scale”

Aamir will be next seen in Thugs Of Hindostan co-starring Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh. While the film is all set to release this Diwali. We are sure it’s not just going to take the Indian market by storm but even the China hub. Way to go, AK!