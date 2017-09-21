Why is Kamal Haasan meeting up with Delhi CM Arvind Kejrwal? View pics

A week ago, fans and celebs were in for a surprise when Kamal Haasan confirmed that he was set to join politics but he did clarify that it wasn’t out of choice but because it was the need of the hour. Considering the political turmoil in Tamil Nadu, this was bound to happen. But Kamal Haasan has also made on thing very clear that he wont join any party but will float his own. Which existent political party can provide me with a platform or an ideology that will match my reformatory goals in politics?” said the actor while speaking with Quint. He was also of the view that if he didn’t deliver, people should vote him out immediately. Through the year he has hinted at joining politics several times. Looks like the actor is on a serious political agenda. As per the latest updates, the actor met up with Arvind Kejriwal, the AAP leader and Delhi at his residence in Chennai. His duaghter, Akshara Haasan received Arvind Kejriwal at the airport. Also Read: Kamal Haasan to skip national seminar against communal fascism thanks to Bigg Boss

'I am very happy that Arvind Kejriwal is here, have discussed issues including corruption' stated the actor as per reports on ANI. "Had an excellent meeting, we exchanged our ideas. Kamal Haasan should enter into politics. We will continue to discuss and meet each other in future also." stated the AAP leader as per reports on ANI.

Earlier this year, Rajinikanth held a four day fan meet in Chennai. At the meet, he addressed the unstable political conditions in Chennai, fuelling rumours of a political agenda. While he addressed his fans at length about the status of Tamil Nadu, Thalaiva didn’t go on to confirm his entry into politics. Seems like Kamal Haasan has gone ahead of him on that front. He not only confirmed the news but also seems to be working towards it.