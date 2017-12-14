Why is Priyanka Chopra coming to India on December 17? We can tell you…

Ever since Priyanka Chopra moved to the Big Apple for Quantico, the actress has hardly been able to spend time in India. We get to see very little of her, as she is tied up completing her work commitments abroad. Her last Bollywood film, Jai Gangaajal released in 2016 and she hasn’t yet announced her next Hindi project. Meanwhile, she’s completed doing shorter but high-impact roles in two Hollywood films — Isn’t It Romanticand A Kid Like Jake — and was also tied up with the shoot of her TV series’ third season. Now, our desi girl has decided to head back to Mumbai.

HOME BOUND

Says a source close to the heroine, “PC will be in India this weekend. She’s coming on December 17 and will be here for over two weeks.” Last time she was home, it was barely for a week, before she headed to Maldives to ring in her birthday (July 18) with her family.

WORK ON HER MIND

Although Priyanka will be in India for a fortnight, she has a lot planned for her already. Confirms a member from her gang, “She needs to finish work on her endorsements — shoot for the old ones and sign some new ones also.” There’s good news for her fans, too. Reveals our source, “She has lined up meetings with a few directors who have offered her films. She’s already picked some scripts that interest her and will make time to sit for all the narrations, while she’s in Mumbai.” Do we expect an official announcement? The khabri says, “This time, she will definitely sign on the dotted line for something before she heads back.”

FAMILY TIME

Apart from work, the actor-producer will also catch up with close friends and spend time with her family. “She has planned her trip in such a way that it will allow her to stay back for both Christmas and New Year. She wanted to celebrate the holiday season with her close ones,” adds our source. Priyanka flies to New York in the first week of January.