Why is Shah Rukh Khan eyeing T20 Global League South Africa?

Apart from being a marvelous actor, Shah Rukh Khan is also an entrepreneur and for such people, expansion of their business is the key. They like to have their presence everywhere and guess that has made Shah Rukh Khan look to buy a team in T20 Global League South Africa. According to Mumbai Mirror, negotiations between the SRK’s sports management team and Cricket South Africa is on. (Also read: Shah Rukh Khan and AbRam Khan twinning with tattoos steal the focus from the IPL match – view pics)

The daily reports that eight franchise owners will be announced on June 19 at Lord’s Cricket Ground. SRK is keen to buy a team in Cape Town or Johannesburg. Johannesburg (two teams), Bloemfontein, Pretoria, Port Elizabeth, Durban and Cape Town (two teams) are up for sale. The daily also reported saying, “The CSA offers a Tier 1city (Jo’burg and Cape Town) for $ 50 million to be paid over a period of 10 years ($ 5 million a year) and Tier 2 cities for $ 30 million ($ 3 million a year). The salary cap has been pegged at $ 1.5 million (about Rs 10 crore) a year. In the IPL, it is Rs 66 crore a year.” It was CSA which was interested in getting SRK on board because he ensures great pull for the tournament, thanks to his star power. He in fact has a huge fan base in South Africa too. Zee has been airing his films there which has made him even more popular apparently. That has made the cricket board there interested in the star.

Well, it’s true that when it comes to Shah Rukh Khan, fame will follow everywhere he goes. He is so loved by everyone in the country and overseas that he can make anything work. We will have to wait and see what happens at the end of this bid. Stay tuned to this space to know more.