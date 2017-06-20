Why is Shah Rukh Khan so angry in Jab Harry Met Sejal mini trail 3? Twitter wants to know…

Shah Rukh Khan seemed to have a found a great way to indulge his fans on social media for the promotions of his films. It worked wonders for Dear Zindagi ‘coz we just loved his banter with Alia Bhatt on Twitter. He is a social media king and knows how best to utilise it. So for his upcoming film Jab Harry Met Sejal, he has again put Twitter to good use by sharing small teasers of his movie. That keeps the buzz alive till the final trailer is out and we would like to thank him for doing that. These small joyful gifts everyday is helping us get through a tiring day. Today too, he released yet another teaser about him bickering about something that Anushka Sharma did. We loved it, obviously, but we wondered why was he so grumpy in it. Turns out we weren’t the only ones. Even his fans on Twitter wants to know, why is SRK so angry and frustrated with Anushka Sharma.

We have compiled a few tweets where everyone is trying to figure out what is SRK’s excuse to be so angry in the film. Check them right here…

We all want to know harry’s problem & excuse 😼 #JHMSMiniTrail3 — ♥ Sara Rukh Khan ♥ (@SRKsShona) June 20, 2017

Sejal be like wthh is wrong with him😂. ah man thats how it seems when u see it as outsider damn😭😂😂 #JHMSMiniTrail3 pic.twitter.com/0kjIAvAKtP — Zombiee. (@BeSameerKapoor) June 20, 2017

non punjabis like : SRK Aam lene kyu ja raha hai? 🤔😂 #JHMSMiniTrail3 — V I P U L (@i_amvipul) June 20, 2017

#JHMSMinitrail3 is the best trail of the 3 trails released so far. — Mahi (@Mox1t) June 20, 2017

This one is on repeat. Hun ki kariya bolllll 😂😂😂#JHMSMiniTrail3 — سہیل (@1D_Sohail) June 20, 2017

So what do you think about the new teaser?