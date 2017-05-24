Why was Priyanka Chopra embarrassed after dropping the F-bomb on the sets of Baywatch?

Baywatch is probably the second time Priyanka Chopra has abused on screen. And quite clearly, she is not very pleased about it! You might know this very well about the diva that she doesn’t like to use those inappropriate words on a big platform or even a movie for that matter. So obviously, it came as a shock for us when we saw her dropping severe F-bombs in one of the Baywatch trailers. Being the baddie Victoria Leeds in a commercial Hollywood movie, words like that are bound to be used. Sadly, the diva had to break this pledge to never use abusive words in movies! Her experience while shooting was also quite ‘scary’. In an interview with Mumbai Mirror, the actress stated what it felt like to abuse while the cameras recorded it.

“Dropping the F-bomb was scary!” she said. Priyanka further divulged, “The first time I did, I turned red with embarrassment. During Kaminey, Vishal sir (director Vishal Bharadwaj) kept telling me, ‘Ek gaali de do na,’ but I refused. I’m really self conscious about abusing on screen but this time, I was aware that Baywatch is an R-rated film and it was my job to fit into my badass character. Its a great summer film but don’t take your kids.”

ALSO READ – Baywatch movie review: Critics wanted to see more of Priyanka Chopra in this action comedy

The movie has released in the US and so far, the reviews have been in favour of Priyanka! Barring the negatives of the film, (which also includes, less use of Chopra) Hollywood critics have praised the diva’s performance in her debut movie. That is good to hear! We had compiled a set of what the reviewers in the West have stated for the film. Despite the bad reviews, we’re still going to watch the film because it is PeeCee’s big debut! The ensemble cast with Dwayne Johnson leading the pack of Baewatchers, have been painting the town red with promotions. However, the reviews make us wonder if the Indian audience would be sceptical of Baywatch.

Anyway, you folks stay tuned to this space for hot scoop and latest updates…