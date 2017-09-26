Why were Alia Bhatt and her mom taken to a hospital in Pahalgam?

I know you have freaked out the moment you read ‘hospital’ but calm down guys! Alia Bhatt and her mom Soni Razdan have NOT been hospitalised for whatsoever reasons. In stead, it’s a hospital sequence from Alia’s next film Raazi, that we are talking about. Turns out the mother-daughter duo shot for an intense scene at Pahalgam’s Government Civil Hospital yesterday and created quite a fan frenzy. Also read: Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal and Meghna Gulzar are all smiles as Raazi wraps up its first schedule

Reveals a source in interaction with Mumbai Mirror, “Over 300 local fans of Alia Bhatt had gathered to watch the actress shoot a lengthy sequence for her upcoming film, Raazi. Soni Razdan, who had accompanied her daughter, plays her mother in the film too. Both were without makeup and dressed in cotton salwar-kurtas. The filming started around 2pm and ended by 5:30pm. The unit will head back to Mumbai on Wednesday. Measures were taken to ensure that patients were not troubled with a doctor on call outside the set. Cops from the Jammu and Kashmir police and jawans of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) were also deployed to boost security and ensure that no outsider ventured in. Permissions were in order and shooting was smooth.” This will be the first time Alia and her mom will be seen sharing the screen space together. Interesting, isn’t it?

For all the uninitiated, Raazi also features Vicky Kaushal and is based on the book Calling Sehmat, which narrates the story of a Kashmiri girl [played by Alia, who is married to an army officer essayed by Vicky. The film is set against the backdrop of the 1971 Indo-Pak war. Alia and Vicky have been doing prepping up for their roles since quite sometime and had also done a few workshops together to get the dialect and character right.