Will Alia Bhatt sport red hair in Ranbir Kapoor’s Brahmastra?

Alia Bhatt is currently busy shooting for Ayan Mukerji’s ambitious project, Brahmastra in Bulgaria. The actress has a month-long schedule in the European nation with co-stars Ranbir Kapoor and Mouni Roy. For those of you who don’t know, Alia and Ranbir will be performing some insane, high-octane action sequences in Brahmastra. Ayan Mukerji, the director of the film, had earlier informed that the film is set in modern times but has a distinct influence of ancient India. He had said, “It’s a modern-day film set in India as-it-exists today. But the reason why it’s called Brahmastra is because the energies, wisdom, powers in the film come from ancient India. That’s all I would say. There are some costumes, may be not the way you’d expect them to be.” While, we earlier assumed it to be a superhero movie, the truth is far from it. Also Read: Excited, curious, chirpy – the many moods of Alia Bhatt from her recent visit to her school

Alia Bhatt, who’s a social media addict and loves to interact with her fans on social media, keeps posting pictures from her Bulgarian schedule, letting us know about the great time she’s having there. There are days when she goes beet tasting in Sofia, and others when she just plays in the snow like a little baby. Thanks to the same social media addiction of Alia, we have stumbled upon her look from Brahmastra. The pretty actress’ latest pic on Insta has her sporting red hair and we wonder if she’ll sport the same in the movie. If yes, it’s huge since Alia has never really dyed her hair for any of her other projects before. It’s only in her recent picture that she flaunts the red hair, implying she has only now coloured her hair. Also Read: LEAKED! Is this Ranbir Kapoor’s weapon in Brahmastra?

Earlier Ranbir and Alia were in Israel to do a recce for their movie and later they travelled to Bulgaria to start shooting for same. In a media interaction at the MAMI film festival in 2016, Ayan had cleared the air surrounding Ranbir’s superhero project. He had said, “I know the word superhero is attached with my film now but it’s not exactly a superhero movie as such. It’s movie with a fantasy element in it. I would prefer describing it as modern-day romantic fantasy as opposed to a superhero film.”