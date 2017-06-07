‘Will Anupam Kher have dialogues in The Accidental Prime Minister?’ – The Nation Wants To Know

Anupam Kher took to twitter today and released the first look of his much-anticipated film ‘The Accidental Prime Minister’, which is based on Sanjay Baru’s book of the same name. The veteran actor’s uncanny resemblance to Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and the reference to Sonia Gandhi (President of the Indian National Congress party) in the poster has got people laughing loud on Twitter.

Singh has always been a man of few words, because of which he is often been portrayed as a victim, manipulated by Sonia Gandhi. People just can’t stop tripping over the fact that the film might turn out to be a silent movie as Kher might just not have any dialogues at all!

Here are a few tweets that we collated for you –

Heard Kiron Kher is helping Anupam Kher prepare for his role in #TheAccidentalPrimeMinister by playing “statue” with him. — cantstandya (@nobodyschoice) June 7, 2017

Hope #theAccidentalPrimeMinister is as good as the last silent movie I saw, Pushpak. — cantstandya (@nobodyschoice) June 7, 2017

We thought silent era of Indian cinema had come to an end in 1930.

But this film will prove it wrong!!#theAccidentalPrimeMinister pic.twitter.com/ZnvSz38pQJ — Rajnikant (@DarogaHappuSing) June 7, 2017

1. Kudos to @AnupamPkher Sir for bringing back the Era of silent movie😂

2. Where lead is in Supporting Role😂#TheAccidentalPrimeMinister pic.twitter.com/Bvv5QsWLri — Chicken Biryanii (@ChickenBiryanii) June 7, 2017

Then were also a few others who found the title of the film a bit derogatory –

The Robot with qualities of a human And The Human with qualities of a Robot#theAccidentalPrimeMinisterpic.twitter.com/FXvziXEoC1 — SAGAR (@sagarcasm) June 7, 2017

#TheAccidentalPrimeMinister This title is an insult to a man whose honesty , patriotism,and hard working can not be questioned.i m not congi — sunil pandey (@pandeysunil03) June 7, 2017

To be directed by debutante Vijay Ratnakar Gutte, ‘The Accidental Prime Minister’ will be produced by Sunil Bohra, who believes that the political drama will be grander than Richard Attenborough’s Academy award-winning Gandhi. It will be directed by National award-winning director Hansal Mehta, who will also be doubling up as the screenplay writer for the film. The movie is expected to hit the screens in December 2018, just ahead of the next general election in 2019.