Will Baadshaho and Golmaal Again help Ajay Devgan TRUMP Shah Rukh Khan at the box office in 2017?

Ajay Devgn is riding high on Baadshaho‘s decent run at the domestic box office. The film has made Rs 71.27 crore in just 10 days and it might easily rake in Rs 85 crore by the end of its lifetime run. With another HUGE film – Golmaal Again all set to release this Diwali, 2017 is looking great for Ajay Devgn. So much so, that he might even trump Shah Rukh Khan at the box office! Over the past few years, Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan and Akshay Kumar have been ruling the ticket windows, with Ajay Devgn following close behind. But this year, he will not only beat Shah Rukh, but might challenge Salman and Akshay too…

We called our trade expert, Akshaye Rathi (exhibitor and distributor), to know whether Ajay Devgn will beat Shah Rukh Khan at the box office. He revealed to us exclusively, “The business of Jab Harry Met Sejal and Baadshaho has been in the same range. Baadshaho is now slightly higher than JHMS. And about Golmaal Again, it has a fantastic potential to earn a huge amount of money and with Rohit Shetty-Ajay Devgn’s jodi, I think the business of Golmaal Again can be in the same range of Raees, if not higher. So, potentially, Ajay Devgn can beat Shah Rukh Khan at the box office in 2017, but I think it is too early to confirm this!” (ALSO READ – Will Ajay Devgn and Emraan Hashmi’s Baadshaho be able to cross the Rs 100 crore mark in its lifetime run?)

While it looks like Ajay will beat Shah Rukh this year, he might find it difficult to beat Salman and Akshay. Akshay already has two Rs 100 crore films and Salman has a potential Rs 300 crore film (Tiger Zinda Hai) releasing this Christmas. So matching up to them might be tough! Anyway, what do you think about Ajay Devgn beating Shah Rukh Khan at the box office in 2017? Share with us your thoughts in the comments section below! Also, stay tuned to BollywoodLife as we get you all the latest box office updates right here…