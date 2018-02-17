Will Black Panther BEAT The Avengers and become Marvel’s highest opening weekend grosser in America?

Marvel and Disney’s latest offering, Black Panther is breaking records left, right and centre across the world. Not only have people loved it, but the movie is also raking in the moolah at the worldwide market. In fact, Black Panther took a massive opening in America by raking in $25.20 million through the Thursday paid previews. On day 1 (Friday), the film added another $70 million to take its overall box office tally to $95.20 million. With the four day long President Day weekend giving Marvel’s latest release a boost, we hear that Black Panther can easily rake in more than $200 million at the US box office alone. Disney, however, is being more conservative and said that they are looking at raking in anywhere between $172 million – $198 million over the first weekend in America. But we think it can surely collect $210 million. And if that happens, Black Panther will beat The Avengers and become Marvel’s highest opening weekend grosser in USA ever.

For those of you who don’t know, The Avengers (2012) is Marvel’s all time highest opening weekend grosser in America with a collection of $207.40 million (not taking in account the inflation of prices and figures since then). So if Black Panther does hit the $210 million mark, it will create a massive record and history. Do you think the latest Marvel superhero film can achieve the unthinkable? Share with us your thoughts in the comments section below! (ALSO READ – Black Panther box office collection day 1: Chadwick Boseman’s film is off to a record breaking start, nears the $100 million mark in USA – Canada)

In the meantime, Black Panther is surely going to be February’s highest opening weekend grosser after beating Deadpool‘s record ($152.2 million) in America. All this has been possible courtesy the huge pre release buzz, Marvel’s legacy and fandom along with the fantastic storyline of Black Panther. What did you guys think about the movie? Share with us your reviews right here. Also stay tuned to BollywoodLife as we get you all the dope and updates about Black Panther right here.