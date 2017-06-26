Will Jhanvi Kapoor romance Salman, Aamir and Shah Rukh? Sridevi answers…

When news of Fatima Sana Shaikh and Aamir Khan’s romance in Thugs Of Hindostan surfaced (right after Dangal’s success), the one concern the makers had was the audience’s acceptance of them as lovers, after seeing them as a father-daughter duo. Well, the trend of older actors romancing younger actresses has been going on since forever! Therefore, when Sridevi was asked to comment on the same, she didn’t particularly find it shocking. In fact, she was pretty accepting of how the industry works. She herself has played a lover and daughter to actors much older than her. Would that also mean that she’d be fine with Jhanvi romancing the older superstars of the industry? Absolutely!

In an interview with DNA, when the actress was asked to comment on the fact that older actors romance younger actresses, she simply stated, “Good na! They are looking good, people are accepting them, so it’s good for them. Aamir did play a father in Dangal. But I understand what you are saying. They have still remained superstars and it’s working for them. So why should I ask them to change?” She was being quite reasonable as she made her statement. Of course, having asked this, the next question was regarding her daughter. Since she is set to make her debut soon, Sridevi was asked if she would be fine to see Jhanvi romance an older star.

To this, the Mom actress quoted, with an example, “Well, I worked with an actor Nageshwar Rao and then I worked with his son too. It has already happened with me, so if the same happens with Jhanvi and her heroes, why not?” Pretty sensible, we’d say. There has been far too much buzz around the debut of her daughter. She has been rigorously prepping for her big debut and we certainly wait wait for it either! If reports are to be believed, she has finally signed a Dharma film, a remake of Shailene Woodley’s famous Fault In Our Stars’ Hindi adaptation. While no official announcement has been made, reports suggest that a look test has been done with Jhanvi and Ishaan.

On the professional front, Sridevi will be seen next in Mom, an upcoming thriller drama that also stars Akshaye Khanna and Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Adnan Siddique and Sajal Ali in pivotal roles. The film will be releasing on July 7. Stay tuned for more such hot scoops and latest updates…