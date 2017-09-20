Will Jr NTR’s Jai Lava Kusa manage to beat his previous hit, Janatha Garage at the box office?

Only one day to go for Jr NTR‘s Jai Lava Kusa. This is one of Jr NTR’s biggest films as he will star in a triple role for the first time. The trailer has received rave responses as the actor moves from one character to another effortlessly. Fans, celebs are most impressed by Jai who plays the villain with a stammering issue. The film also stars Rashi Khanna and Nivetha Thomas. The movie has been directed by Bobby. Post the trailer, the excitement around this film has doubled! The triple act exhibits Jr NTR’s versatility in the best possible way. The Dussehra festivities will begin with Jai Lava Kusa as the film releases on the first day of Navaratri. A lot is riding on this film. Will the movie manage to strike gold at the BO? Will Jai Lava Kusa managed to BEAT Jr NTR’s previous hit – Janatha Garage? Also Read: Jai Lava Kusa Trailer: 9 moments from Junior NTR’s comic-action flick that promise super entertainment

Last year, on September 1st, Koratala Siva came out with the perfect commercial entertainer with a social theme by the name – Janatha Garage. Jr NTR and Malayalam superstar Mohanlal shared screen space for the first time. The movie also stared Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Nithya Menen. The film apart opening to positive reviews fared phenomenally at the BO! in its opening itself, it joined the prestigious Rs 100 crore club. While the film saw a drop in its collections in the subsequent weeks, the film at the end of 18 days had grossed Rs 125.95 crore, making it the second film after Sarrainodu to cross the Rs 125 crore mark as per reports on IBIT times. The film at the end of 100 days earned Rs 134.8 crore – 93 crore from Andhra and Telgana regions and Rs 4.40 crore from Kerala. It was third biggest hit of 2016.

Now we are to see, if Jai Lava Kusa can BEAT this record! Considering, the buzz around the upcoming film has been huge, Jai Lava Kusa might just create a new record for Jr NTR, leaving his previous hits far behind.