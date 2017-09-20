Will Katrina Kaif be able to BEAT Deepika Padukone’s huge fan following on Instagram?

There’s no denying the fact Deepika Padukone has fast achieved her top spot on Instagram. She is currently at 19.7 million followers on Instagram which is superb because even Priyanka Chopra, who is comparatively more active on social media, hasn’t been able to cross DP’s mark as yet. In fact,that way nobody from Bollywood be it Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan or Akshay Kumar has been able to beat Deepika in the Insta race. But only until we got to see Katrina Kaif do what she’s best at – own Insta like a boss and prove she’s got everything to become the Insta queen! I mean, see for yourselves…

Katrina, despite being the newest Instagrammer on the block, has already achieved 5 million followers on Instagram. Yes, we just stalked her on Insta and figured out she’s at 5 million within 4 months, 17 days of joining to be precise. Now this only validates the fact Kat is owning Insta, one pic at a time and as rightly so for if you stalk her account, you will realise how she not only shares pics like one of us but also offers a variety of emotions through her pics right from love, humour to spilling out unseen pics from the sets of her film.

Here, check out a few posts by Katrina on Insta:

If only we could get ready this fast 🙄 …. but my bianca always makes it fun . Bts …. @biancahartkopf @nupurmehta18 @hedi.kalmar A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on Sep 16, 2017 at 8:10am PDT

That feeling when you don’t know what you’re feeling anymore( don’t ask about the random symbols …. it’s how I express myself ) A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on Aug 8, 2017 at 11:00am PDT

Warming up on set . @rezaparkview A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on Jul 24, 2017 at 7:58am PDT

The competition is on . Take your pick . Note the humility of the person on the left and the triumphant expression of the person on the right .#JustSaying #JaggaAndJughead A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on Jun 11, 2017 at 11:24pm PDT

No caption required @beingsalmankhan #tigerzindahai A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on Jul 26, 2017 at 5:06am PDT

No wonder Katrina is equally enjoying as she continues to win more and more hearts on Instagram. Says Katrina, “I’m having fun. I’m just sharing real moments with my followers. I enjoy having a platform where I have my own voice. It’s such a personal reflection of myself, I only do what I like, whether it’s just a phase I’m going through, whether I’m into an adventurous activity, then I put up those videos of that moment”.

While initially hestitant before taking the pludge in the big world of social media, Katrina admits she immediately got hooked on to it as she adds, “Anything that’s new, I have a hesitant attitude towards it first and then I have to be coerced and convinced into it. So it took me a while to join Instagram.everyone told me that I’ll love the interactions and following new people I like and that’s exactly what happened. As soon as I joined Instagram, I was really hooked. I instantly found it super fun and for me, it’s not just about sharing with people who follow me but sharing my thoughts and what I’m feeling that day or something I like or I’m doing that day. There’s no real strategy behind what I do on my Instagram, it’s all in the moment.”

On the professional front, while Katrina is gearing up for Tiger Zinda Hai opposite Salman Khan. Deepika Padukone is all set to mesmerise us as Rani Padmavati, the poster of which is all set to hit the web tomorrow. Keep watching this space for more updates on both the ladies!