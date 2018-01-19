Will Pad Man benefit after avoiding the clash with Padmaavat at the box office? Here’s what our trade expert has to say

Today, Akshay Kumar has gained a goodwill from the industry as he decided to shift the release date of his film Pad Man to give Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat a solo release at the box office. A press conference was called to announce this change in release dates and much to our surprise, both Akshay and Sanjay together addressed the media. Filmmaker Sanjay revealed that he requested Akshay to change the release date of his film, and he agreed to it immediately. “Ye date inki thi, humne inhe kaha aur inhon ne do minute bhi nahi lagaya aur humein de di (This was their date. We requested him to postpone and he didn’t even take two minutes and agreed to it).”

Talking about Akshay Kumar’s move to avoid the clash with Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat, our trade expert Amul Mohan said, “It’s a great move because clash never works and Padmaavat has been in the news for all the right and wrong reasons for a very long time. Somehow, there could have been some repercussion for Akshay Kumar’s Pad Man also as the law and order situation around Padmaavat was not that great. I genuinely feel it’s a good move as there will be a breathing space between both the films and will give them a good chance to perform at the box office.” (Also Read: After Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Shahid Kapoor and Deepika Padukone thank Akshay Kumar for averting Pad Man-Padmaavat clash)

Akshay Kumar’s Pad Man now will lock horns with Sidharth Malhotra and Manoj Bajpayee’s Aiyaary at the box office. Despite both being content-driven films, Pad Man will definitely have an upper hand because of its commercial appeal and definitely star – power of Akshay Kumar. Directed by R. Balki, the film also stars Radhika Apte and Sonam Kapoor in key roles.