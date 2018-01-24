Will Padmaavat beat Ram-Leela to become the BIGGEST opener of Sanjay Leela Bhansali?

Director Sanjay Leela Bhansali‘s much-awaited and controversial magnum opus Padmaavat is all set to hit the screens this Thursday at the box office. The period drama has faced many hurdles right from its announcement to its production process. While earlier the historical film was slated to hit the screens on December 1 in the last year but due to protests, the makers shifted its release date to January 25. The film will release during the Republic day weekend and will enjoy the extended weekend of four days.

The film has already received a tremendous response in its advance report. As per our trade experts, Padmaavat is expected to earn around Rs 25 to Rs 30 crore on its opening day and Rs 100 plus crore in its extended opening weekend. Looking at director Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s previous ventures, Ram-Leela has been recorded his biggest opener with the collections of Rs 16 crore followed by Bajirao Mastani which raked in Rs 12.80 crore. The latter film’s opening was affected due to clash with Shah Rukh Khan’s Dilwale. (Also Read: Padmaavat First Reviews OUT! Ranveer and Deepika’s film is a visual extravaganza, say entertainment journalists and trade experts)

Here are the opening day collections of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s last films

Goliyon Ki Rasleela… Ram-Leela – Rs 16 crore

Bajirao Mastani – Rs 12.80 crore

Guzaarish – Rs 4 crore

Saawariya – Rs 3 crore

Devdas – Rs 2.19 crore

Featuring Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and Shahid Kapoor in lead roles, Padmaavat is produced under the banners of Viacom 18 and Sanjay Leela Bhansali Productions. The film is made on the lavish budget of Rs 180 crore and later on the makers spend Rs 20 crore more to convert the film in the IMAX and 3D format. While the film is expected to create new benchmarks at the box office, do you think it will cross the Rs 200 crore mark? Share your thoughts in the comment below.