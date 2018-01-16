Will Padmaavat’s release in Tamil and Telugu affect Bhaagamathie and Tik Tik Tik?

Padmaavat, a period drama based on a poem by Malik Muhammad is easily one of the most anticipated films. Apart from it being a Sanjay Leela Bhansali film, the film boasts of a stellar cast -Deepika Padukone in the lead as Rani Padmini, Shahid Kapoor as Maharawal Ratan Singh and Ranveer Singh as Alauddin Khilji. The magnum opus that was to release in 2017 has finally announced its final release date – 25th January. The movie will release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. The makers have also issued a press release clarifying the several misconceptions revolving around the film. While fans are excited about the movie finally hitting theatres, one can’t deny the impact of Padmaavat’s release.Also Read: Here’s all you need to know about Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh’s Padmaavat release

In Bollywood, the film is set to clash with another exciting film directed by R Balki -Padman starring Akshay Kumar, Radhika Apte and Sonam Kapoor. The movie has already garnered huge buzz for its unusual plot on menstrual hygiene. It will be interesting to see how these two distinct films battle it out at the box office. However, Padmaavat's impact doesn't end there. With its Tamil and Telugu versions releasing at the same time, it will be clashing with two much awaited films – Tik Tik Tik, Indian's first ever space film and Bhaagamathie, a modern day thriller starring Anushka Shetty. Both are equally awaited films, one because it's an intriguing concept set in space and the other, because it's Anushka's first film after Baahubali. While the two are already eating into each other's space, with Padmaavat in the picture, we wonder if the distribution between the films will dilute further.

Whatever said and done – 26th January is looking at grand line of films, one distinct from the other. Between a period drama, a social themed film, a space film and a modern day thriller – we surely are spoilt for choice. Don’t you agree?