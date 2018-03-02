Will Pari be able to recreate this 2017 film’s magic at the box office this Holi?

The trailer of Anushka Sharma‘s upcoming film, Pari, is terrifying to say the least. The actress has pushed the envelope for every film under her banner. If in NH 10 she impressed us with her action chops, for Phillauri, she delivered a more spirited performance. With Pari she is delving in the horror genre. Even from the little that we saw of her witch avatar in the trailer, we can say that she will be making us scream our lungs out. And the film is releasing during Holi. Guess what? This is the first time in 10 years that a horror story is releasing during this festive period! (Also read: Pari trailer: Anushka Sharma’s spooky tale is disturbingly good-watch video)

All this while, Holi was reserved for thrillers. Yes, while Bollywood has mostly romanticised Holi in films, releases during the festival have mostly been sinister. Of course, there are exceptions like last year’s film Badrinath Ki Dulhania. The chemistry between Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan won hearts and the film went on to become one of the most successful Holi releases ever with over Rs 100 crore in its kitty. A year before that, Rocky Handsome had clashed with Batman Vs Superman during the same period, and we know what happened there. The superhero flick reigned supreme. That makes Pari much more interesting than it already is. For the first time, Holi will be gory and scary! Check out the last few Holi releases right here…

Race (2008)

Abbas-Mustan’s racy thriller is still a favourite with fans of the genre. The sequel couldn’t thrill the way the first one did though!

Gulaal, Jai Veeru (2009)

Two films of completely different genres released around the same time. While Anurag Kashyap’s Gulaal earned rave reviews, Jai Veeru went unnoticed.

Kathik Calling Karthik, Teen Patti (2010)

Farhan Akhtar and Deepika Padukone’s thriller was pretty convincing while Shraddha Kapoor’s debut film, Teen Patti, was a dampener. Amitabh Bachchan was the only good thing about the film.

Tanu Weds Manu (2011)

Kangana Ranaut proved that she alone can set the cash registers ringing with Tanu Weds Manu’s release during Holi. The sequel got even bigger with more accolades and money in its kitty.

Kahaani, Chaar Din Ki Chandni (2012)

While Vidya Balan’s Kahaani stumped, stunned, and shocked everyone, Chaar Din Ki Chandni was a love story that went unnoticed.

Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster Returns (2013)

An impressive sequel to Tigmanshu Dhulia’s Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster Returns – a thriller again!

Bewakoofiyan (2014)

Ayushmann Khurrana and Sonam Kapoor’s love story didn’t fetch good reviews, nor did it mint money.

Badmaashiyan, Dirty Politics (2015)

Do we even need to explain in words as to how sad Holi was that year?

Rocky Handsome, Batman Vs Superman (2016)

On one side there was John Abraham beating goons to a pulp to save a kid, and on the other, Batman and Superman were busy fighting among each other.

Badrinath Ki Dulhania (2017)

Varun and Alia’s love story was the highlight of the season last year. The film connected with the audience instantly.

And this year Pari might just start a new trend – that of horror releases during the festive period. After getting thrilled so many times during the colourful season, 2018 will spook us… all thanks to Anushka Sharma.