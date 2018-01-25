Will Prabhas be watching Sweety aka Anushka Shetty’s Bhaagamathie? We have the answer

Only a few hours to go for Anushka Shetty‘s modern day thriller – Bhaagamathie! The film’s haunting posters coupled with the intriguing plot has had everyone talking. Since it’s Anushka Shetty’s first release after the epic blockbuster – Baahubali, the movie has garnered much more interest. But considering it’s an Anushka Shetty, that’s reason enough for the film to be a topic of discussion. The trailer left us with many questions – Who is Bhaagamathie? Why did IAS Chanchala transform into Bhaagamathie? What happened in that haunted house? The mystery will finally unfold tomorrow. While fans and critics are looking forward, we couldn’t help but wonder if Anushka Shetty’s good friend’, her favourite co star among fans – Prabhas was catching the film! Well, we have the answer, read on to find out…

It turns out the actor indeed is going to watch Bhaagamathie! “As Prabhas is on a break from Saaho’s shoot, a screening has been organised for the actor” revealed a source exclusively while speaking with Bollywoodlife@ We can’t wait to hear what he has to say. When the trailer was out, Prabhas specially sent out a message to Sweety aka and the entire team – “True hard work and sheer dedication. Good luck Sweety, Ashok and the entire team of UV Creations for Bhaagamathie.” After the movie, we wonder what he will have to say!

When it comes these ‘Pranushka’, fans have been speculating forever. While the news of Prabhas and Anushka dating has been doing the rounds, both have denied it and stated that they are just ‘good friends’. Rumours had gone as far as them getting married but it was written off later. It was after their magical performance in Baahubali that speculations of their relationship intensified. Prabhas and Anushka made it hard to believe that they weren’t dating owing to their spectacular performance.