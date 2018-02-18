Will Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan join hands in politics? Find out!

Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan joining politics has given the people down South a lot of hope. Fans and civilians are super excited to see these two contest elections and do something for the them to make their lives better. Despite launching seperate parties, Rajinikanth and Kamal have been super cordial and supportive of each other’s political endeavors. In fact, Kamal was spotted outside Rajinikanth’s Poe Garde residence where the two had a meeting. Fans are wondering if the two will form any sort of an alliance to contest elections and go about their agendas. The two did address the media that gathered outside his residence and were all praises about each other.

TOI quoted Thalaiva saying, “Kamal wants to serve the people of Tamil Nadu. I pray to God that he attains success. He has not entered politics for fame or money but only to serve people of the state.” When Kamal was asked if the two of them are entering into any kind of alliance, Kamal said, “Only time will tell.” Kamal invited Rajinikanth to attend his public meeting in Madhurai on 21st February 2018 and the superstar wished him lots of luck for the public meeting. Now this is something fans are never getting tired of. (ALSO READ: Kamal Haasan puts forth a firm condition to join hands with Rajinikanth in Politics – find out what)

.@ikamalhaasan wants to serve the people of Tamil Nadu. I pray to God that he attains success. He has not entered politics for fame or money but only to serve people of the state: @superstarrajini, after Kamal Haasan met him at his residence in Chennai (ANI) pic.twitter.com/dZJa8C7bSr — Times of India (@timesofindia) February 18, 2018

Only time will tell: @ikamalhaasan on being asked if @superstarrajini and he are entering into an alliance (ANI) pic.twitter.com/J9FTOEbiOK — Times of India (@timesofindia) February 18, 2018

Actor @ikamalhaasan met with @superstarrajini at his Poes Garden residence.. He invited him to his #Madurai public meeting on Feb 21st..@superstarrajini wished him for @ikamalhaasan ‘s Political endeavors.. — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) February 18, 2018

We think people are going to be elated if these two decide to come together in their political career. What are your thoughts on this? Tell us in the comments below and stay tuned with us for more.