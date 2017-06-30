Will Salman Khan rescue exhibitors and distributors who are suffering losses courtesy Tubelight?

Salman Khan‘s Tubelight may have given its makers a considerable profit, but it has failed to live up to all the hype surrounding it. In fact, with the film making just Rs 105.86 crore in six days, we hear that the exhibitors and distributors across India have faced huge financial losses. Popular trade analyst, Komal Nahta, talked about this, when he tweeted, “Single-screens which ran TUBELIGHT are in huge losses. In Ferozabad (U.P.), two cinemas, Sant & Bharat, lost entire price of Rs 9.11 lakh. Maya cinema of Hathras (U.P.) claims, he lost all that he earned in BAHUBALI 2 & DANGAL, in TUBELIGHT alone, which he booked for Rs 4.11 lakh.” Apparently, the exorbitant prices that the trade paid for Tubelight has backfired and come to bite them. And after losing a lot of money, several exhibitors and distributors have travelled to Mumbai to request Salman for some help. As Komal tweeted, “Distributors of TUBELIGHT in tears. Some have come to Bombay to plead with Salman to refund them money. Salman should rise to the occasion.” But will Salman Khan help them?

According to the laws and his contracts, Salman is not legally bound to pay them back. As Komal added, “For all those asking, Salman is not bound by contract to refund money to Tubelight distributors.” However, he might help them out of goodwill! We all know how much Salman cares for everyone in the film industry and the trade. He must know several of them on a first name basis too. Knowing that he is a helpful person, we are sure he might just do something for the exhibitors and distributors. (ALSO READ – Salman Khan’s Tubelight is NOT a flop, but exhibitors and distributors suffer huge losses)

In fact, after the debacle of Jai Ho, Salman Khan was the one who decided to help the distributors and give a certain amount back to them. He refunded a portion from the collections and saw to it that nobody suffered a loss. And once again, he might repeat the same sweet gesture. With more than Rs 150 crore in their kitty through the theatrical collections and sale of music, satellite and theatrical right, we are sure that Salman can easily help them recover their losses. (ALSO READ – Salman Khan’s Tubelight co-star Zhu Zhu DISAPPOINTED with the film’s failure – read exclusive report)

But what do you guys think – will Salman Khan help the exhibitors and distributors who are suffering losses courtesy Tubelight? Share with us your thoughts in the comments section below!