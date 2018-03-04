Will Salman Khan’s Bajrangi Bhaijaan beat the lifetime collection of Aamir Khan’s Dangal in China?

Bajrangi Bhaijaan became Salman Khan’s first movie to release in China. The Kabir Khan directorial hit the theatres of the neighbouring country this Friday (March 2) and opened to positive reviews. It debuted at number seven at China box office as it earned Rs 14.61 crore on its first day there. With that number, Salman managed to outdo Aamir Khan’s not one, but three films as far as the opening day collections go. Dangal earned Rs 13.99 crore on its first day in China, while PK and 3 Idiots raked Rs 5.7 crore and Rs 14 crore.

Till now Aamir was ruling in China, but looking at the opening day figures, Bajrangi Bhaijaan is seen as a film that can repeat the success of Dangal in China. But it’s not going to be an easy feat for Salman to achieve. You see, Aamir is already very popular Indian actor in China. Especially after the super success of Dangal and Secret Superstar there. We have already told you that Bajrangi Bhaijaan is Salman’s first film to release in China. and PK, Aamir Khan is already the most recognisable Indian actor in China. Bajrangi Bhaijaan is Salman’s first big release in China. Plus, it has released 30 months after it’s release in India, unlike Aamir’s movies, Dangal and Secret Superstar which were released few months after their release in India. ALSO READ: Salman Khan’s Bajrangi Bhaijaan SHATTERS the lifetime business of 3 Idiots in China on its first day itself

Dangal’s lifetime collection in China stand at approximately Rs 1200 crore. Will Bajrangi Bhaijaan be able to get past that? It’s too early to predict. What are your thoughts? Take our poll and let us know.