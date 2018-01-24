Will the NO PROMOTION campaign affect Padmaavat at the box office?

In the recent times, we have noticed that the makers and stars go all out to promote their film. Right from media interactions to attend reality shows (sometimes daily soaps), the actors don’t shy away from any platform to create awareness and buzz around their film. But for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat, the scenario is completely opposite. Whether it’s Shahid Kapoor, Ranveer Singh or Deepika Padukone – none of the actors have promoted the film aggressively apart from appearing in one or two reality shows, and that too before the release of the film was deferred.

Generally, a mega-budget film like Padmaavat prefers doing aggressive marketing to collect a huge chunk on its opening weekend. But due to protests and controversies, the investors have opted to release the film without much promotion. Honestly, Padmaavat has already garnered a huge buzz thanks to the backlash from the self-vigilante group, which gave the film more mileage than it could have ever fetched. Looking in the past, we have seen that even films with no promotions have turned out be blockbusters and Aamir Khan’s film like PK and Dangal are examples of that. As we told you earlier, the film has recorded a great response as far as the advance booking reports go and can become a blockbuster at the box office. (Also Read: #IndiaWithPadmaavat starts trending on Twitter after everyone has had enough of Karni Sena; see tweets)

The historical drama is based on the 16th-century Sufi poet, Malik Muhammad Jayasi’s epic poem, Padmaavat. Apart from Hindi, the film will also be released in Tamil and Telugu languages. The makers have spent around Rs 20 crore to convert their film into 3D and IMAX format, to make us experience the visual spectacle of this larger-than-life film. While the trade is expecting Padmaavat to achieve Rs 200 crore mark at the box office, do you think it will earn that much? Share your thoughts in the comment section below…