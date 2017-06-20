Will we see this Indian rickshaw in Cars 4?

Cars 3, which released in theatres least week, had opened to good reviews and decent box office opening. The movie features the talented voice cast of Owen Wilson, Larry The Cable Guy, Armie Hammer, Nathan Fillion, Cristela Alonzo, Bonnie Hunt, Kerry Washington and Lea DeLaria. Academy award winning actor, late legend Paul Newman, will also be heard in the movie, after he voiced one of the main characters in the first Cars movie.

Now after getting favourable response from its target audience, Disney-Pixar has given us a peek into what Cars would look like if it were to be made in India. Joining the adorable Cars characters including a Hybrid between a stock car and a more curvaceous Le Mans endurance racer, a Porsche 911, a Hudson Hornet, a Wrecker Tow-Truck, a Chevrolet Impala is a traditional Indian rickshaw. Though it is funny, I don’t understand why India always has to be associated with rickshaw for our foreign bhais. We have made Tata Manos for God’s sake.

Cars 3 Story Artist Michael Daley, has CARS-ified the Indian three-wheeler. This is what he has to say about choosing rickshaw for Indian transport, “I thought it’s pretty interesting to make a CARS character out of a rickshaw!” He has never been to India, but having grown up on California and San Diego, where he had seen similar rickshaws, he had a basic idea of a rickshaw – part bicycle and part carriage. Daley adds, “However, they weren’t that ornate so I decided to put a little more detailing but not get too crazy because I was trying to make it simple and storyboard type of drawing. So, I did a lot of research on these awesome Indian rickshaws on the internet and it was very important to decide where to put the face; the eyes and the mouth. Some of these rickshaws had a boxy feel or a blank spot in the front where the handle bars were and I just chose that place to put the eyes and the mouth. Usually you put the eyes and mouth on a big blank spot on the cars; usually the windshield but we needed a spot to put for some of these character’s faces and eyes in a spot where you can see very clearly like what they are doing without using the headlamp. It was just interesting to see how the rickshaws worked and it sent me down a huge hole of research on how the handlebars attached to the wheels, the carriage at the back; so looking at all of that I had to do a very simplified version to get the basic idea across without getting too crazy complicated so it was really fun to do research on.”

Here’s the proper glimpse…

He continued to explain how he came about designing the animated rickshaw, “Some of these rickshaws had a boxy feel or a blank spot in the front where the handle bars were and I just chose that place to put the eyes and the mouth. Usually you put the eyes and mouth on a big blank spot on the cars; usually the windshield but we needed a spot to put for some of these character’s faces and eyes in a spot where you can see very clearly like what they are doing without using the headlamp. It was just interesting to see how the rickshaws worked and it sent me down a huge hole of research on how the handlebars attached to the wheels, the carriage at the back; so looking at all of that I had to do a very simplified version to get the basic idea across without getting too crazy complicated so it was really fun to do research on.”

So now the question is, will we see this rickshaw in the next installment of Cars, if that’s ever going to happen?