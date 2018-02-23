Will you hug or burn Mouni Roy? The actress wants to know!

The cast of Brahmastra is now in Bulgaria for a long schedule. The Eastern European country is freezing right now and Mouni Roy is feeling the chill. Though she is wearing boots, gloves and fur jacket with hoodie, it is insufficient to keep her warm. The cold weather has not stopped Mouni from stepping out and enjoying the sights and sounds of Sofia, the capital city of Bulgaria. However, she is at her wit’s end about how to keep the cold away. The actress posted a snap with the caption: Its so coooold here just hug me or burn me or whatever. It clearly shows that she is damn exasperated now. (Also Read: Did Mouni Roy just start liking Mohit Raina’s bearded look?)

The TV diva also posted a snap of her from what looks like the hotel, where they are stationed. Sitting on the log bench, she wrote that she is missing home. The team is there for a long duration. Yesterday, we saw a picture of Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Ayan Mukerji and Ido Portal chilling together. It seems Mouni and Alia have struck up a friendship and are hanging out together in the nightclubs of Sofia.

Woke up this morn missing home … A post shared by mon (@imouniroy) on Feb 22, 2018 at 1:07am PST

Rare sighting of the Bulgarian ☀️ #Brahamastra🗡🛡 A post shared by mon (@imouniroy) on Feb 16, 2018 at 5:32am PST

We were the first to inform you that Mouni Roy has a negative role in the film. A lot of VFX will be used to make her a really menacing character. Brahmastra is releasing next year in the second half. Stay tuned to Bollywood Life for more scoop and updates…