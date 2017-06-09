With a film with Salman, Aamir and Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif is back and how!

Bollywood is a brutal place. You are as good as your last film and some prominent names will agree with the fact. Box office dictates whether or not an actor is a bankable. It’s sad but a fact indeed. The ticket window has made and broken many careers. One such career, that was threatened to ruin, was of Katrina Kaif. Till today Bang Bang is her last big hit because everything that came after that didn’t perform well at all. In fact things were so sad that there were many who wrote her off completely. But Katrina isn’t the one to get bogged down by failures and her next three films are proof that she was down but never out! (Also read: A Gentleman new poster: Despite not Reloading it, Sidharth and Jacqueline give us a Bang Bang deja vu)

First let us tell you why there was a buzz that things have started to go all wrong for Katrina. Phantom, her first film after Bang Bang, got a delayed release and on top of that, critics weren’t praising it either. One review wrote that Saif Ali Khan and Katrina turned Phantom into a joke. Another one suggested, “If you’re in Mumbai, go down to Colaba and take a walk alongside the Taj Mahal Hotel. Watch the tourists and remember for a moment the images of the hotel’s distinctive dome with plumes of black smoke winding out of it. It’ll be more poignant than 147 minutes of Phantom.” The outcome of these reviews reflected on the box office numbers as well. Then came Fitoor, which was hugely mounted and grandly promoted but turned out to be one of the biggest flops of 2016. If that wasn’t enough, Baar Baar Dekho, too, sank without a trace. Suddenly, every film Kat did ended in disappointment but all that will change now.

Whoever thought Katrina Kaif is over, should eat their words because her return is now going to make a lot of A-list actresses very uncomfortable. Why? For starters, she has films with each of the three Khans in her kitty. There is Thugs Of Hindostan with Aamir Khan, Tiger Zinda Hai with Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan’s dwarf movie. Three of the biggest movies are in her kitty and we can already foresee her return to the number 1 spot.

At the end, we just want to say one thing – don’t underestimate the power of Katrina Kaif.