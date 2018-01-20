With Akshay Kumar’s Pad Man out of the Republic Day race, will Aiyaary lock horns with Padmaavat on January 25?

Confusion reigns supreme in Bollywood as a lot of delays, rescheduling and postponement of films has been taking place since the past one month. Releases are a very carefully strategised affair, one film shuffle is enough to send it down tumbling like a house of cards. And over the past month, we have been witnessing numerous delays and disruptions in the schedule, which has, as expected, led to chaos.

So, as you must be aware, team Pad Man has rescheduled their release date and are now coming on February 9, which is when two other films – Aiyaary and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety were slated to release. Let us also remind you at this point that Neeraj Pandey and the makers of Aiyaary had postponed their film from the Republic Day weekend to February 9, so as to not clash with Akshay’s film. But now, Akshay is out of the picture, what with him pushing ahead the release of his film to let Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s magnum opus, Padmaavat, enjoy a solo release after it had to change its release date from December 1 thanks to the protests by the fringe groups. And trade is now abuzz with reports that Aiyaary might come back to its original release date of January 25. Especially since the film has patriotic undertones, it might work in favour of the film to get a Republic Day release when sentiments run high. (Also read: Aiyaary song Yaad Hai: This ode to Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet’s tragic love story will slowly grow on you)

While there has been no official confirmation about the same, the makers might as well be making one in the next few days. Considering the fact that Padmaavat is a period drama, an espionage-thriller like Aiyaary might just provide an option for the audience at the box office. While solo releases are always preferable and everyone wants their film to be the only one luring people into theatres, it is a rare opportunity and honestly, we feel that Aiyaary will largely benefit from releasing on Republic Day rather than clashing with two other films on a non-holiday weekend. What do you think? Do you want Aiyaary to release on the Republic Day weekend? Let us know in the comments section below…