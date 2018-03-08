With Deepika-Irrfan’s gangster film in limbo, Vishal Bharadwaj’s next to star Kriti Sanon and Vaani Kapoor?

Vishal Bharadwaj’s next was a biopic on a gangster starring Deepika Padukone and Irrfan Khan. It was bringing together onscreen the Piku pair we all loved. But with Irrfan contracting a rare disease and Deepika taking a break with a slip disc condition, the film seems to be on hold. However, looks like Vishal Bharadwaj already has a plan for his next. He is apparently ready with his next feature which is titled Chooriyan . If rumours are to be believed, it will have Kriti Sanon and Vaani Kapoor in the lead. The film is a story about two sisters and thus, the director has zeroed in on Kriti and Vaani. Sources suggest that the film will be produced by KriArj Entertainment. (Also read: Aditi Rao Hydari to replace Kriti Sanon as Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s heroine in Vishal Bharadwaj’s next?)

If you are wondering what will become of Deepika and Irrfan’s film, let us tell you that producer Prernaa Arora is adamant that the actors are irreplaceable. Speaking to Deccan Chronicle, she said, “We were about to begin shooting from next week. Vishal had just come back from his final recce. We were excited about the project; now this has happened. Irrfan and Deepika are our first and only choice. Life is so unpredictable. Every moment is a reminder to not take life for granted.” So it seems while Irrfan and Deepika recover from their illness, the filmmaker will just do another film in the interim.

The concept sounds pretty cool as very rarely have we seen films with sisters as the central characters. Dangal was one of them. But we are still hopeful the biopic on a gangster with Deepika and Irrfan in the lead will happen someday.