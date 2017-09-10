With Khatron Ke Khiladi 8 and KBC 9 taking the top spots in the BARC report, are reality shows taking over fiction on television?

The Indian audience has been ever so surprising and we can say this since we track which shows get the most TRPs every week. There was a time when Naagin, Kumkum Bhagya, Shakti – Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki and a few more shows used to claim the top spots in the BARC reports. But for some time now, it’s only reality shows that have been claiming the top spots and we haven’t seen four reality shows in the Top 10 list beating the hell out of the fictional dramas. Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 8, Kaun Banega Crorepati 9, Sa Re GaMaa Pa L’il Champs and Dance Plus 3 have been ahead in the TRP race for the last couple of weeks.

In fact, this week’s report had two reality shows on the first two positions, Khatron Ke Khiladi 8 and Kaun Banega Crorepati 9. Sa Re Ga Ma Pa L’il Champs and Dance Plus 3 have also had their own share of joy in the Top 5 spots. We wonder if people are shifting to watching more reality shows than fiction. Looks like a large portion of the audience watches a lot of reality shows and mind you, there are way more upcoming reality shows than the existing ones. Though shows like Kumkum Bhagya, Mahakali: Anth Hi Aarambh Hai, Kundali Bhagya, etc have also maintained their place in the Top 10, it’s the reality shows that seem to be dominating. (ALSO READ: Rohit Shetty’s Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 8 and Amitabh Bachchan’s Kaun Banega Crorepati rule the charts, check out the Top 10 shows this week)

You can’t help but notice how quickly fictional drama goes off air if it doesn’t get good TRPs in a span of months. Is it because of this that people are more inclined to reality shows than fiction? With Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 11, Farah Khan’s Lip Sing Battle and Shah Rukh Khan’s Ted Talks: Nayi Soch scheduled to air soon, we wonder how the BARC report is going to look in the upcoming months. Though to be fair, Bigg Boss hasn’t really been one of the Top 10 shows in a long while.

Either makers are ensuring that their reality shows are uniquely interesting or it’s the Bollywood celebs that people love watching on a regular basis on the small screen. But it is quite surprising to see this shift from fictional drama to reality shows. People are finally getting a tad bit bored of all the frequent kidnapping, murder, romantic, kitchen politics drama that they watch on a daily basis. Writers will definitely have to pull their socks up to make the shows more interesting since upcoming reality shows are promising more entertainment for the audience.

