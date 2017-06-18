With Mubarakan trailer two days away, Arjun Kapoor introduces us to Karan

Arjun Kapoor is a happy man. His last film, Half Girlfriend struck a chord with every romantic heart in India’s heartland and now he is gearing up for Anees Bazmee’s Mubarakan. The film has been making news for many reasons. It sees Arjun teaming up with uncle Anil Kapoor for the first time. The handsome veteran plays a Sardar in the film, which has been shot in London. The cast had a blast shooting for the film and we are hoping it translates onscreen as well. He is joined by Ileana D’Cruz, Athiya Shetty and Karan Kundrra in the romantic comedy. And the biggest factor is that Arjun has a double role of Karan and Charan in the film. As Charan, he is in the role of a Sardar. This is a first for the actor. (Also Read: Mubarakan new character poster features Anil Kapoor as goofy Kartar Singh)

We know that Arjun has a double role in the film. Today, we were introduced to Karan, Arjun’s character by the actor himself. He has described it as street smart, stylish and naughty. Arjun has a naughty glint on his face and the character looks different from the rustic yet intense Madhav Jha. We know that Anees Bazmee has a flair for comedy with a track record that boasts of No Entry, Welcome, Ready and Singh Is Kingg. Fans are eagerly waiting for Mubarakan. (Also Read: The wait for Arjun Kapoor’s Mubarakan trailer gets longer, to now release on June 20)

Karan – Street Smart, Stylish and Naughty. Meet him in 2 days #MubarakanTrailer pic.twitter.com/jWJ8f2DaZw — Arjun Kapoor (@arjunk26) June 18, 2017

The film will release on July 28. Though critical acclaim was missing for Half Girlfriend, the film managed to win hearts. It made around Rs 60 crores in the market. Stay tuned to Bollywood Life for more scoop and updates…