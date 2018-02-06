With Padmaavat Ranveer Singh becomes the youngest male actor to enter the Rs 200 crore club

Padmaavat has turned out to be a huge turning point for actor Ranveer Singh. The costume drama didn’t only gave him many praises but also helped to shatter many box office records. At the age of 32, Ranveer has become the youngest actor to enter the Rs 200 crore club at the domestic box office. The costume drama currently stands with the grand total of Rs 219.50 crore and is refusing to slow down at the box office. Apart from Ranveer, the film also features Shahid Kapoor and Deepika Padukone in lead roles.

Expressing his happiness about achieving this feat Ranveer said to us, “From playing one of my most challenging character(s) ever, to notching my first 200 crore grosser, this film has already given me so many overwhelming, emotional and humbling memories.” By looking at the current trend, we are expecting the film to cross the Rs 230 crore mark by the end of its second week at the box office. Since Akshay Kumar’s Pad Man is arriving this Friday, Padmaavat will face a huge screen crunch at the ticket window. (Also Read: Padmaavat worldwide box office collection day 12: Ranveer – Shahid – Deepika’s film crosses the Rs 400 crore mark)

Padmaavat, which is produced under the banners of Viacom 18 and Sanjay Leela Bhansali productions also stars Aditi Rao Hydari, Jim Sarbh, Raza Murad and Anupriya Goenka. The makers of the film have already recovered good amount of chunk by selling satellite, streaming and audio rights. The costume drama has received praises from critics and audience for direction, cinematography and star performances. Out of the complete star cast, Ranveer Singh grabbed the lime-light and stole the show in the film. Our film critic Urmimala Banerjee gave the film four stars and said, “Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film is a visual delight and thoroughly entertaining fare, courtesy the epic performance by Ranveer Singh.”