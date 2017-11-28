With Padmavati postponed, Salman Khan’s Tiger Zinda Hai is the last hope for Bollywood to end 2017 with a BANG!

2017 has not been a good year for Bollywood. Several big ticket films like Salman Khan‘s Tubelight, Shah Rukh Khan’s Jab Harry Met Sejal tanked at the domestic box office. In fact, with only Ajay Devgn’s Golmaal Again managing to hit the Rs 200 crore mark, it has been a disastrous show this year. However, there was still hope with two huge releases coming out in December. Trade was excited about Ranveer Singh – Deepika Padukone’s Padmavati and Salman Khan – Katrina Kaif’s Tiger Zinda Hai hitting the screens. Everyone even thought that these two releases, will change the fortunes for the industry this year. At least, the end will be blockbuster. However, with Padmavati being postponed, looks like Salman’s Tiger Zinda Hai is the last hope for the industry to end the year with a bang. And according to us, TZH will surely bail it out.

But what are the factors that will benefit Tiger Zinda Hai? How much will the film earn at the box office? How much profit can it give to the industry and can it be the first one to touch the Rs 300 crore mark this year? Here’s our box office analysis to give you more insight on Tiger Zinda Hai‘s run at the domestic ticket window! (ALSO READ – Will delay in the release of Padmavati benefit Tiger Zinda Hai at the box office?)

# Festive period

Tiger Zinda Hai hits the silver screen during Christmas. Being the end of the year, people are in festive mood and have an extended holiday period. This enables films to have a longer run and an entertaining film invites the audience to watch it again and again. If you look back, over the past few years, be it Dangal, PK and even Dabangg 2, the extended holiday period during Christmas has enabled films to rake in large amounts of moolah and break several box office records. Being a Salman film, a massy actioner is guaranteed. All this will enable TZH to pull in the crowd and be a smash hit at the ticket window.

# Franchise factor

Franchises are always attractive for the audience and Golmaal Again proved it once again this year. Tiger Zinda Hai is the sequel to the 2012 hit Ek Tha Tiger. The latter was the highest grossing film of that year. The sequel with a promise of double the action and romance, will benefit big time from the franchise factor.

# Salman – Katrina’s jodi

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif are reuniting on the silver screen after 5 years. Their crackling chemistry and fantastic performances made them a crowd favourite, so the fact that they are coming together for an action packed, romantic film like Tiger Zinda Hai will appeal to the audience and they will surely rush to the theatres to watch this one. (ALSO READ – From Maine Pyar Kyun Kiya to Tiger Zinda Hai: 5 romantic stills from Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif’s songs that will give you all the feels!)

# Economics

Talking about the box office collections, Tiger Zinda Hai has huge potential. Taking into consideration all the points we made above and adding to that the huge buzz and expectations surrounding the film, we are sure Tiger Zinda Hai will be a huge hit. According to us, the movie can easily earn in excess of Rs 300 crore. Looking at all the details, the makers can easily earn a profit in excess of Rs 200 crore, which is fantastic. The trade (exhibitors and distributors) can earn anywhere between Rs 50 – 100 crore, which will help out the industry very much. Check out the breakdown of the economics right here.

With Jab Harry Met Sejal, Tubelight and several other films failing to deliver at the box office this year, the trade has been heavily affected. But quite clearly, Tiger Zinda Hai has the potential to help Bollywood big time. It can turn saviour and help end 2017 with a bang! Stay tuned to BollywoodLife as we get you all the dope about Tiger Zinda Hai right here.